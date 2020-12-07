Douglas County public libraries pause browsing hours due to COVID-19

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — In response to the increase in local COVID-19 transmission and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide pause for Nevada, and to protect the health and safety of the public and staff, the Douglas County Public Library buildings will be closed to the public for browsing beginning Monday, Dec. 7 until further notice.

Curbside pick-up will continue to be provided at the Minden Branch, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the Lake Tahoe Branch on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Request library items through the library’s online catalog: catalog.douglas.lib.nv.us or by calling the library at 775-782-9841 (Minden) or 775-588-6411 (Zephyr Cove). The items will be collected and brought to the car. Reference and information services by phone will also be available during those hours. To get a library card or ask questions about your account, call the library or send an email to info@douglas.lib.nv.us.

All outside book drops throughout Douglas County are open and will remain open for patrons to return items. The library does not charge late fees on overdue items. Due to increased safety measures, all returned items will be quarantined for seven days and sanitized prior to check-in. Allow at least one week for returned items to be removed from the library account. Any questions about accounts can be emailed to info@douglas.lib.nv.us.

Patrons are also encouraged to take advantage of the library’s many online resources and downloadable content available through the library’s website: library.douglascountynv.gov.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way.

for more information, visit library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-782-9841.