Douglas County names four Spotlight Award winners

Expanding hospital facilities in both Carson Valley and Stateline met the definition of both innovation and expansion for Spotlight Award winner Barton Health.

The nonprofit which partners with Renown to operate Carson Valley Health is also building a new hospital at Stateline on the site of the former Lakeside Inn.

Dr. Clint Purvance of Barton Health accepted the award from Douglas County Commission Chairman Mark Gardner.

Chairman Mark Gardner presenting a Spotlight Award to Dr. Clint Purvance of Barton Health. Provided / Douglas County

Carson Valley Health is celebrating its 30th anniversary 8 a.m. to noon Saturday with a 5K run, health fair, free flu shots and kids fun zone at 1516 Virginia Ranch Road, Gardnerville. Check in for the run is 7:30 a.m.

Barton was one of four businesses recognized by Douglas County with 2023 Spotlight Award. This year’s awards on Sept. 28 at the new Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline.

“I’m excited that Douglas County’s business community continues to light the way towards a bright future,” said Douglas County Economic Vitality Manager Nikki Verdile. “Receiving an award is not just a testament to achievements; it’s a reminder of the dedication, innovation, and hard work that continue to propel Douglas County businesses to greater heights.”

Core Construction won the award for its partnerships in Douglas County. In addition to its work on the Tahoe Blue Event Center, the company built the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, additions to Gardnerville and Piñon Hills elementary schools and renovated Carson Valley Middle School. It is

Mark Smith Tire Center – Les Schwab received the spotlight award for giving back to the community.

The Gardnerville business supports a variety of Carson Valley causes. It supported the 2021 graduating class in The Record-Courier. The business also sponsors the Athletes of The Week in the Carson Valley newspaper.

Legacy Land and Water founded by Foothill resident Jacques Etchegoyhen received the award for preservation, culture and history.

The organization has coordinated the preservation of several ranches across Carson Valley. Accepting the award was Kaycee Summers, who grew up in Carson Valley.

Each winner received an engraved lantern with a glowing flameless candle symbolic of keeping the Economic Vitality torch lit in creating a “Community to Match the Scenery.”

Recommendations for awards were made based on input from business community organizations such as the local Chambers of Commerce, Main Street Gardnerville, the Nevada Small Business Development Center, and the Business Council of Douglas County.