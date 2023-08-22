Douglas County names new economic vitality manager

Two months after long-time Economic Vitality Manager Lisa Granahan retired, the county announced hiring new manager Nikki Verdile, whose first day was Monday.

Granahan spent 13 years in the job after serving as assistant to the county manager and a year as Genoa town manager.

Verdile previously worked as general manager for the Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe and was regional general manager for Basecamp Hotels prior to that, according to her Linked-in page.

“Nikki will be joining the Douglas County Team from the private sector with a strong background in business, project management, hospitality, marketing, and communications,” spokesman Eric Cachinero said on Monday.

She moved to Western Nevada 11 years ago from Grapevine, Texas, to be closer to family and begin her career in communications with Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe, according to the county.

“I look forward to creating lasting relationships and engaging with the business community to help the county further develop economic vitality initiatives that will grow the economy through business, education, recreation, and innovation,” Verdile said. “I believe my experience in the private sector will allow me to see processes from all perspectives and aid in finding common ground between business and local government.”

Prior to beginning the recruitment, Douglas County received feedback from community businesses and stakeholders about the specific goals and objectives that are important for the Economic Vitality Program. The following goals and objectives will be areas of focus for the position moving forward:

• Serve as a liaison between the Douglas County Community Development Department and business applicants.

• Revitalize the Open for Business program through customer service, communication, and collaboration to assist businesses with navigating regulations and streamlining processes where and when appropriate.

• Re-evaluate the Economic Vitality Plan and work with champions to review project goals and initiatives to align with the Douglas County Strategic Plan.

• Communicate and interface with citizens, the community, businesses, and media to promote and support economic-vitality strategies.

• Be a resource for information regarding business expansion, retention, and relocation in coordination with local agencies and the regional development authority.

“We ask that you join us in welcoming Nikki and our shared vision for the program,” said County Manager Jenifer Davidson. “Providing exceptional customer service to our businesses is a critical function of the County. We look forward to utilizing Nikki’s strengths and expertise to develop a thriving climate for business and learning in the County. It is through this position that we will be able to extend an active voice to our business community and, in turn, be an active listener.”

Verdile lives in Carson City with her husband, stepson and two dogs after marrying at the Park Home Ranch in June.