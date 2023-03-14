Douglas County offices, schools closed Tuesday

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Both Douglas County offices and schools are closed Tuesday in anticipation of a storm due to arrive overnight, officials announced on Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to regional flooding impacts, county offices will be closed Tuesday,” County Spokesman Eric Cachinero said. “Due to predicted weather and road conditions, employees who are able to work remotely are making arrangements to maintain county services to the public.”

Douglas County Superintendent Keith Lewis said that after meeting with the county’s emergency management team, the school district will also be closing.

The Douglas County School Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be postponed.

Douglas County planning commissioners are scheduled to meet briefly at 10 a.m. and then continue the meeting until Monday, Chairwoman Maureen Casey said.

The county Emergency Operations Center remains activated, as well as all essential public safety functions. Stormwater and road crews will continue to respond to the weather event.

“County officials are monitoring the situation, and will reopen offices when safe to do so,” he said.

There is currently flooding in several parts of Douglas County. Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley has advised that motorists should avoid travel in unnecessary and non-emergency situations.

Douglas County has activated a call center to allow the public to report non-emergency incidents related to the current flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns

