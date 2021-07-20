Douglas County officials urge some communities to prepare for possible evacuation
STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County officials are asking several communities to be on alert and ready to evacuate if the Tamarack Fire continues to grow.
Evacuations have not been issued, however officials said there is potential for the blaze to reach the following communities: Fredricksburg Rd., Foothill to Centerville Rd., Holbrook, Double Spring, Ruhenstroth, Leviathan Mine, Pineview Estates and China Springs.
“We are asking residents to stay vigilant, pay attention to emergency phone alerts, and have a plan in place for evacuations,” said a press release from the county. “In addition, plan for power outages and road closures in the area. Have a transportation plan for animals and livestock. Think about fuel, medications, keepsakes, and groceries you might need. Think about your loved ones on oxygen or anyone who may need assistance leaving their home.”
Should evacuations occur, those who sign up will receive an emergency alert notification on your phone, and be asked to leave your home by emergency responders. If you do not have a cell phone or landline, please keep in contact with friends, neighbors and family.
Evacuation Sites:
Douglas County Community and Senior Center (pet friendly) at 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410.
Douglas County Fairgrounds (livestock friendly) at Pinenut Rd., Gardnerville, NV 89410.
Information about the Tamarack Fire can still be received at, Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7674/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tamarackfireinfo/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Douglascountynv Twitter: @HumboldtToiyabe #TamarackFire
Fire Information Number: 775-446-5438
