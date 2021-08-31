Douglas County orders some Tahoe residents to evacuate





The following evacuation orders are being issued for the areas below.

The following affected communities in Douglas County, Nevada (excluding Stateline Casinos) are

• Upper Kingsbury (South) • Upper Kingsbury (North)

• Central Kingsbury

• Lower Kingsbury

• Round Hill region and roads including Lower Elks Point

• Lake Village

• Lower Olivers, Kahle Drive region and roads

These Evacuation Orders will include areas from Highway 50 at Lake Parkway, East to Elks Point Road (excluding Stateline Casinos) and State Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade) from Highway 50 to Tramway Drive, including all area roads North and South of Kingsbury Grade.





Nevada Department of Transportation – Road Closures:

The following are soft road closures, meaning the roads are open to residents and employees who must enter the area to access their home or work.

• US 50 going west bound (into the Tahoe Basin) at Spooner Jct. (S. Carson St & 50)

• SR 207 west bound at Foothill Rd (intersection at the bottom of Kingsbury Grade)

• SR 28 and US 50 Jct. West Bound on 50

These communities are asked to be on the alert and start preparing for potential evacuations. Evacuations have not been ordered at this time, however there is potential for evacuation orders in the near future and road closures are imminent. Please stay vigilant, pay attention to emergency phone alerts, and have a plan in place.

Safety Message: Have a transportation plan for animals and livestock. Think about fuel, medications, keepsakes, documents and groceries you might need. Think about your loved ones on oxygen or anyone who may need assistance leaving their home. Living with Fire has a Wildfire Evacuation Checklist for reference. To view, visit the following link: https://www.livingwithfire.com/wp- content/uploads/2018/10/Evacuation-Checklist-2020-one-page.pdf

Should evacuations occur, you will receive an emergency alert notification on your phone, and may be asked to leave your home by emergency responders. It is not recommended to wait for someone to visit your home. If you feel unsafe, leave the area. If you do not have a cell phone or landline, please keep in contact with friends, neighbors, co-workers, and family.

Evacuation Shelters:

• Douglas County Community and Senior Center- Douglas County Residents Only 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV

• Reno Sparks Convention Center 4590 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV

• Lyon County Fair Grounds – Dry Camp Only 100 95A East, Yerington, NV

• Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds – Dry Camping Only 500 Schaad Lane, Dayton, NV

Animal Shelters:

• Reno Sparks Convention Center

4590 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV *Limited crates and space available for pets

• Lyon County Fair Grounds – Dry Camp Only 100 95A East, Yerington, NV

• Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds – Dry Camping Only 500 Schaad Lane, Dayton, NV

• Douglas County Fairgrounds

920 Pinenut Road, Gardnerville, NV

Information regarding the Caldor Fire can be found here:

• Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7801/

• El Dorado Caldor Fire Website: https://www.edcgov.us/Pages/Caldor-Fire.aspx

• Douglas County Caldor Fire Webpage:

https://www.douglascountynv.gov/government/departments/emergency_management/current_emergen cies/caldor_fire