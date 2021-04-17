Douglas County plan would have most businesses 100% open on May 1

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County commissioners passed a coronavirus reopening plan this week that, if approved, will have most businesses reopen to 100% capacity by May 1.

The reopening plan, approved by commissioners on Thursday, will cover businesses that are not subject to different state requirements imposed by a separate governing authority like the Douglas County School District which is responsible for its own plan.

The county planned to submit the plan, titled, “Moving Forward – Douglas County’s Plan for COVID-19 Recovery,” this week to the Nevada COVID Task Force where it is expected to be reviewed on Thursday, April 22.

A full version of the 7-page plan can be found here .

The action by commissioners clears the path for the resumption of 100% occupancy for businesses and other activities unless they are governed by a licensing board such as the Nevada Gaming Control Board or the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology.

Events and large gatherings will not require local government approval of COVID plans and there will be no change in the current enforcement measures by the county.

The county said it will continue to participate with the other Quad Counties — Carson City, Lyon and Storey counties — to support Carson City Health and Human Services efforts including testing, vaccinations and public information.

The mask mandate will remain in effect.

“Douglas County will continue to push for reopening of our businesses within the limits of the law,” said the county in a press release. “During the transition to local control, it is important to note the state directive on masks will continue to be enforced in businesses by OSHA and other state boards and can be cited and fined for non-compliance. This is not coming from Douglas County. We ask all residents to be mindful of the impact on our businesses for ignoring this directive.”