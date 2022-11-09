Douglas County preliminary results favor school board challengers
Douglas County preliminary results rolled in at 1:15 a.m., giving majorities to the three school board challengers, according to the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.
Election Day turnout was half that anticipated with 4,604 voters casting a ballot using a polling machine, according to results at Govotedouglas.com.
That brought the total to 21,319 or just 52% turnout.
The number of in-person voters was likely reduced by the snowstorm that arrived two hours after voting started.
According to early results, Susan Jansen was ahead of Robbe Lehman 10,609-8,090 votes. Katherine Dickerson had the tightest lead over Heather Jackson with 9,985-8,663 votes and David Burns was leading Roberta Butterfield 10,228-8,567.
East Fork Swimming Pool District incumbents Frank Dressel and Travis Lee are in line to retain their seats
In Indian Hills, Bob Stulac, Vicky Lufrano and Robert Garcia are leading that election.
Michael Tanner, Kaitlyn Insell and Lisa Sandbo were running ahead.
No paper ballots turned in or mailed on Election Day were included in results released early Wednesday.
