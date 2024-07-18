Douglas County proposes Healthcare Subdistrict in South Shore Area Plan amendments

STATELINE, Nev. – In mid-June, the South Shore Area Plan amendments were presented by Douglas County during the Douglas County Town Hall. This area plan presentation included several amendments to the South Shore Area Plan, also known as the SSAP; one of the amendments to the plan including the proposal of a healthcare subdistrict – a new site for Barton Health.

The SSAP was originally adopted by the TRPA Governing Board in 2013, and additionally by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in late 2013. The SSAP is responsible for previous successful projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin, and currently, Douglas County is proposing five amendments to the SSAP, which require TRPA approval to update the plan.

“The Area Plan covers properties generally along US 50 from the California-Nevada Stateline to the lower Kingsbury area,” Douglas County’s presentation detailing the modifications to the SSAP reads. “It includes the High-Density Tourist District, containing the casino core, the Edgewood Lodge and Golf Course, the Edgewood Mountain area, and the Kingsbury Commercial Town Center. These areas are [properly] zoned as Tourist, Recreation, Resort, and Mixed Use, respectively.”

According the presentation, there are five amendments to the SSAP, as follows:

Create consistent and integrated land use planning and development regulations for Douglas County and TRPA by equitably applying the requirements for similar land uses. The designation of the parcels compromising Kingsbury Manor Mobile Home Park as partially within and partially outside of the Kingsbury Commercial Town Center does not reflect consistent application of the Regional Plan and redevelopment standards. The amendments aim, in part, to correct this inconsistency.

Incorporating the signage regulations for the Area Plan that were inadvertently omitted from the Area Plan so that the regulations reflect the most up-to-date and accurate information.

Broaden access to regional services and promote redevelopment of the Kingsbury Commercial Town Center through the creation of a new healthcare subdistrict.

Increasing the maximum allowable building height for hospital uses in the proposed healthcare subdistrict at the site of the former Lakeside Inn & Casino.

Continue to encourage environmentally beneficial redevelopment in the plan area by implementing an Energy Conservation Strategy.

According to this presentation, the amendment proposed the ongoing chatter and details of a new healthcare subdistrict where the previous Lakeside Casino once stood within the boundaries of the Kingsbury Commercial Town Center, the Tahoe-Mixed Use/Town Center zoning district. The location of this new healthcare subdistrict would require Section 20.703.060 of the proposed Douglas County Development Code to be amended to include this new healthcare subdistrict (Tahoe – Healthcare) within the already existing Tahoe-Mixed Use/Town Center zoning district.

“Public service land uses are already allowed within the Tahoe-Mixed Use/Town Center zoning district, which includes hospitals, with a Special Use Permit,” the proposal states. “The new proposed Healthcare Subdistrict would specify use of the area for existing and future healthcare uses and supporting services and would allow hospitals by right, eliminating the need for a Special Use Permit.”

The proposal continues, stating that the Kingsbury Commercial Town Center is an area that’s intended to provide a mix of commercial, public service, light industrial, office, and residential uses; and is additionally targeted for redevelopment in a manner that improves environmental conditions, creates a more sustainable and less auto-dependent pattern, and lastly, provides economic opportunities.

Some additional notes that Barton leadership touched on during the meeting included the proposed building height limit for the new healthcare subdistrict buildings is 85′ tall, which will include five stories, as well as an underground level, and space for a helicopter pad on top of the building.

The main healthcare structure has been proposed to be placed in the southwest corner of the zoning, as close to Laura Drive and Irwin Drive as possible. Additionally, there is a proposed skywalk over Highway 50, with entrance and exit points available from both Kahle Drive and Highway 50; and according to David Vogt, local real estate broker for Tahoe Investment Properties and meeting attendee, during this meeting Barton leadership acknowledged that “some people won’t like it.”

At the end of the presentation, Douglas County concluded that they believe these amendments are critical to ensure conformance with the Regional Plan.

“The proposed changes to the SSAP aim to accommodate and incentivize redevelopment within the plan area in accordance with the goals and policies of the Regional Plan,” the presentation stated.

Looking forward, these proposed zoning changes will require a number of additional hearings.

The Douglas County Planning Commission, Douglas County Board of Commissioners, TRPA Advisory Planning Commission, TRPA RPIC Meeting, and TRPA Governing Board Meeting all have dates set to continue the conversation on these zoning changes and the implementation of the new healthcare subdistrict.

Madison Schultz is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.