Douglas County releases manager applicants’ names
December 8, 2018
APPLICANT NAMES
Nathan E. Barnette, Virginia, management analyst
Yuliya Berry, Gardnerville, general manager Blind Dog Coffee
Patrick Cates, Washoe Valley, deputy director at Nevada Department of Wildlife
Carlos Cutler, Virginia, computer analyst
Steve Davis, Georgia, county administrator
Priya Dey-Sarker, Reno, management of New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board
David Eglinsdoerfer, Genoa, Realtor
Arsenio Escudero, Sparks, principal budget officer at the University of Nevada, Reno
Camile Ferguson, Albuquerque, N.M., executive director at the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association
Enrique Fernanzez, Solvang, Calif., interim chief financial officer
Ed Fortner, Paradise, Calif., Paradise Irrigation District manager
Africa Gansallo, Illinois, legal counsel to office of the comptroller
Abipraya Gaur, Fort Worth, Texas, principal of a software company
Jo-Ann Humphrey, Ohio, chief financial officer
Bradley Hurley, Wellington, deputy communications officer at Pickel Meadows
Michael Johnson, Fallon, Churchill County planning director
Ron Knecht, Carson City, soon-to-be-former Nevada state controller
Robert Lampert, Wyoming, director state department of corrections
Brian Lee, Maryland, technical director at the Defense Information Systems Agency
Michael Lefrancois, Minden, senior engineer Incline Village General Improvement District
Clark Leslie, attorney, Nevada Attorney for Injured Workers
Jeronimo McKenzie, North Las Vegas, general manager Aha Macav Power Service
Niel Nelson, Genoa, deputy commanding general Combat Development Command
Eugene Palazzo, Galt, Calif., Galt City manager
Jacqueline Paris, Gardnerville, owner Ballator Firearms Training
John P. Pomaski, Clifton, Ariz., semi-retired
Joel Potter, Minden, associate engineer Nevada Department of Transportation
Heidi Printz, San Jose, Calif., research administrator
Leigh Sears, Georgia, utility manager
Mo Shirazi, Massachusetts, operations executive and service manager at All Tune and Lube Total Car Care
Bryan Sholten, Colorado, vice president of information technology operations at the Southern Ute Indian Tribe
Gene Souza, Fort Belvoir, Va., Department of Defense chief of future Army Defensive Cyberspace Operations
Tom Stone, Genoa, former deputy director of Nevada Rural Housing Authority
Tod Storti, Livermore, Calif., manager Recycling Logistics
Kelli Truver, Kingman, Ariz., manager of volunteer services at Kingman Regional Medical Center
Nikki Verdile, Stateline, assistant resort manager Beach Retreat & Lodge
Heath Wallace, Gardnerville, clinic administrator at Pickel Meadows Mountain Warfare Training Center
Mark Wlaschin, Minden, logistics officer, Pickel Meadows Mountain Warfare Training Center
George Zoukee, Las Vegas, real estate investor
One of the leaders of the panel that rejected all county manager candidates has withdrawn his application for the job saying he was pleasantly surprised by the quality of candidates.
“There are other applicants better positioned to serve as Douglas County’s next county manager,” Minden resident Dave Brady wrote on Wednesday. “The commissioners will have a difficult choice to make, which I guess is a nice problem to have.”
The names of 39 of 42 applicants were released by the county and will be discussed at a meeting 3 p.m. Monday. The two applicants who refused to have their information released will not be considered. With Brady’s withdrawal, that leaves 39 candidates still in the mix.
Commissioners are seeking to interview candidates on Dec. 17.
A substantial number of the candidates hail from western Nevada, including nearly a dozen Douglas County residents.
Bradley Hurley, who served briefly as assistant county manager, has applied for the top spot.
Also on the list is outgoing Nevada Controller Ron Knecht.
Commissioner Larry Walsh said he would be happy to review the 39 applications and bring back recommendations for candidates to interview.
Commissioner Dave Nelson said he felt the people who put down less than $100,000 for the salary should be eliminated from the list.
“What happens next is really important,” Commissioner Barry Penzel said. “If three of us agree someone should be interviewed on the 10th, then we should interview them, though we should have a cut for the number.”
Penzel asked whether commissioners would be willing to offer the job to someone on Dec. 17 for discussion. He said the new board would have a chance to ratify the choice at their Jan. 7 meeting.
Genoa resident Jim Hartman said he felt the process requires the aid of a search firm and should be made by the new board that takes office on Jan. 7.
Missing from the list is interim county manager Jenifer Davidson, whose announcement she would seek the position prompted a contentious Nov. 21 meeting.
“I chose not to apply for the position at this time,” Davidson said on Thursday. “I look forward to working with the successful applicant as a member of their team.”
On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners approved paying Davidson at the lowest level of a county manager retroactively.
Davidson has been serving as interim county manager since the beginning of September, being paid 10 percent higher than her regular pay.
Total amount is $1,501 a pay period, according to Human Resources Director Wendy Lang.
North Valley resident Lynn Muzzy opposed the increase county employees’ cost in general.
“If you don’t start at the top, I’m not sure you’re ever going to reach that goal,” he said.
County Employee Association President Mike Avila said his group discussed the issue and felt that it was the fair thing to do when someone is asked to do a job that they are paid for it.
County commissioners meet at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.
