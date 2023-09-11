Douglas County releases strategic plan survey link

As part of its strategic planning process, Douglas County has launched an online survey to garner feedback and input from the public.

“The county encourages each and every member of the public to Leave a Legacy by sharing your thoughts, opinions, and ideas about the future of Douglas County,” said Community Relations Manager Eric Cachinero.

To take the survey visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov and scroll down to the Strategic Plan tile.

“The strategic plan creates a shared vision between the residents of Douglas County and their elected officials,” said Cachinero. “This five-year document will serve as an operational roadmap for the future. It is designed to evolve over time in response to the changing needs of the organization and the community.”

The county his hosting two public workshops 4-7:30 p.m. at Sept. 19 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center and Oct. 9 at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in Stateline.

“The county is providing many opportunities to get involved in the conversation to help ensure that the public’s voice is reflected in the plan,” Cachinero said. “We invite the public to Leave a Legacy by providing feedback on the issues that they believe are important.

In addition to the online survey, there are multiple venues and opportunities for the public to get involved.”

County representatives will be at a strategic planning table at other events around the county during the next several months.

County commissioners first approved a strategic plan to guide the direction of Douglas County in 2008. Since then, the plan has been updated from time to time as objectives and initiatives are modified and/or completed. The Fiscal Year 2018-2022 Strategic Plan adopted in 2017 can be viewed here .