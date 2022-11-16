Douglas County school board challengers win races

Douglas school board winners.

Provided/R-C

School Board challengers Susan Jansen, Katherine Dickerson and David Burns won their races after their opponents conceded.

Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the Douglas County results of the 2022 general election into closer focus.

Two-term school board trustee Robbe Lehmann said he conceded his race to challenger Jansen last week after Wednesday’s results.

“I wish to thank each and every person who supported me and volunteered for my campaign,” he said. “Their support has meant the world to me.”

As of Tuesday night, Jansen was ahead of Lehmann 14,152-11,292 votes. Burns led Roberta Butterfield 13,502-12,049.

Butterfield said she called Burns to congratulate him.

In the tightest of the school board races, Topaz Ranch Estates resident Katherine Dickerson defeated Trustee Heather Jackson 13,247-12,118.

“Thank you to all of those that have supported me throughout this campaign and congratulations to the new school board trustees,” Jackson said on Tuesday morning.

The Record-Courier has reached out to Burns, Jansen and Dickerson for a statement. Jansen said she plans to write a letter for the group for publication in the Nov. 23 edition.

On Monday, voters whose signatures the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office couldn’t verify were allowed to cure their signatures on paper ballots. Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to canvass the election 4 p.m. Friday.

As of Tuesday night, 29,255 ballots had been counted representing 67.31%, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

With Douglas County’s significant Republican majority, it’s not a surprise the county voted overwhelmingly in favor of the ticket for federal and state races.

By far the most popular of those candidates was Rep. Mark Amodei, who won 20,490-7,896 over opponent Elizabeth Mercedes Krause.

That was 1,500 votes more than Adam Laxalt received in the county in his effort to topple U.S. Sen Catherine Cortez Masto.

On Tuesday, Laxalt conceded the race to Cortez Masto.

Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, was the most popular of the candidates on that side of the ticket, though still losing to Sigal Chattah in Douglas, 16,432-10,275. Ford won his statewide race.

Lyon County Commissioner Ken Gray easily defeated Gardnerville resident Janice Noble 19,523-8,710 in the county to succeed longtime Assemblyman Jim Wheeler.

Unlike the two primary races where leads changed hands in 2020 and in June there hasn’t been any change to any of the candidate rankings from U.S. Senate to swimming pool district.

Lehmann was philosophical about the race’s outcome.

“After spending the last eight years on the school board, I’m looking forward to getting a lot of my time back,” Lehmann said. “Serving on the board is not fun, but it’s important. I wish the new board the best of luck and success. I hope that they’ll take the time to visit schools and to talk to teachers and students. If they do, I’m positive that they’ll see what a great district we have, with accomplished students and dedicated teachers, administrators and other employees.”