Douglas County School Board president admits hot mic slur

At 4 hours and 19 seconds of the recorded public meeting, resident Sherry McGuffin is shown finishing up her comments when DCSD School Board President Susan Jansen is seen covering her mouth and can be heard saying, “He’s a piece of sh-t and so are you.”

Photo by Sarah Drinkwine

The president of the Douglas County school board admitted she used profanity in response to public comment during the July 19 special board meeting.

The Record-Courier reached out to Douglas County School Board President Susan Jansen on Thursday after a social media post claimed she called a speaker during the meeting “a piece of sh-t,” which she confirmed during the call.

“I should not have said that, and I should not have used profanity on a public forum,” Jansen told The Record-Courier.

On July 19, Trustees voted 4-2 to fire their legal counsel, Maupin, Cox and LeGoy and hire Joey Gilbert, which saw arguments among trustees and the audience in protest at the conduct and outcome of the meeting.

During the next public comment, resident Alice Meyer is talking about Gilbert’s law practice experience including DUIS, immigration and “rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6,” and Jansen can be heard again under her breath, “How is that relevant.”

“I was very frustrated, it was a long day,” said Jansen on July 27.

The six-hour meeting was attended by scores of people, most of whom opposed Gilbert’s hiring.

Opponents believe the hiring is a prelude to the school board approving a policy regarding transgender students that could get the district in hot water with the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

Gilbert’s hiring occurred in response to several issues the new board members had with the previous law firm.