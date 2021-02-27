Douglas County school registration for 2021-22 starts Monday

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — New student registration for Douglas County School District’s 2021-22 academic year begins Monday.

Enrollment for new kindergarten students or students who did not attend Douglas schools during the 2020-21 academic year will be initiated online at dcsd.k12.nv.us.

On the site, locate the “I want to” tab near the top right hand side of the page and select “Register My Child.” This leads to the “Student Enrollment and Registration” page, which contains detailed instructions for parents and guardians to begin the online registration process.

In order to complete the registration process, the following paper documents must be provided to your child’s school: original birth certificate, complete and up-to-date immunization records or immunization exemption, and proof of residency. A link to the list of acceptable residency documents is available on the student enrollment and registration webpage.

In order to be eligible to attend kindergarten during the upcoming school year, children must be 5 years old by Sept. 30.

The registration link will be accessible starting March 1 and DCSD requests enrollments be completed as soon as possible.

For assistance, call the DCSD online registration central line at 775-392-1470.