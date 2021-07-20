Douglas County school reopening plan goes to state

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — While “exhorting” Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Education to end mandatory provisions including masks, the Douglas County School Board is encouraging parents to screen their children and keep them home if they’re sick.

The Douglas County School District’s plan for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak was sent to the state on Wednesday.

School trustees passed a resolution on Tuesday regarding masks on Tuesday.

A group of parents has been “exhorting” the school board to lift the mask mandate for children in the gap between those considered too young for masks and those old enough to be vaccinated.

The district is still subject to the state's emergency directive on face coverings.





Superintendent Keith Lewis reiterated on Tuesday that the school district isn’t mandating vaccinations for either students or staff.

Under the plan submitted to the state, in-person instruction begins for Valley students on Aug. 9 and for Lake Tahoe students on Aug. 23.

Students in grades 4-12, whose parents prefer to keep out of the schools, may enroll in Douglas Nevada Online. Participating in the virtual school require a year long commitment.

School buses will be rolling at 100-percent capacity, though masks will be required for anyone on board. Sports, extra-curricular and co-curricular activities will all be conducted at the schools.

According to the state, Douglas is still running about one new case of the coronavirus a day. At last update, Douglas had 50 new cases, 2,941 recoveries and 37 deaths.