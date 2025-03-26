Missing hiker found at Spooner Summit

Update as of Wednesday, March 26 at 7:10 p.m. – A hiker who became disoriented during a day trip to Marlette Lake was safely reunited with his family after an overnight ordeal.

The hiker, Austin Shim, 19, of Carson City, set out on a day hike but lost his way. As night fell, he accidentally fell into the water, leaving him wet and vulnerable to the cold. Seeking shelter, he moved to the east side of the lake, where he hunkered down among the rocks, attempting to dry off and stay warm through the night.

The next day, familiar with the area, Shim made his way toward the dam on the west side. Meanwhile, the Douglas County Search and Rescue drone team, consisting of Mike Chapton and David Harolde, was stationed near Highway 28, where Marlette Creek flows out, to survey the area. While they were conducting their search, Shim located them.

He was safely reunited with his family at the Spooner Lake parking lot, uninjured and without the need for medical attention.

The successful search effort involved multiple agencies, including Nevada State Parks, Douglas County Search and Rescue, Carson City Search and Rescue, Sergeant Fisher from Washoe County Search and Rescue, and Raven 3.

Spooner Summit, NV – Douglas County Search and Rescue is responding to Spooner Summit to search for a missing hiker. Teams are on-site and working diligently to locate the individual.

We urge the public to avoid the area to allow rescue efforts to proceed safely and efficiently. Further updates will be provided as available.