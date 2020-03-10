Douglas County seeking help in identifying laundromat burglar

This man is sought in connection with a burglary early Friday morning in Gardnerville.

Provided

Authorities are seeking help identifying a man involved in a commercial burglary at the Village Laundrette in downtown Gardnerville.

The man entered the 24-hour business at 2:22 a.m. Friday and either pried open or tried to pry open various vending machines inside.

The man was inside for about 10 minutes with an unidentified lookout waiting outside in a late model, light-colored Volkswagen Bug with a sunroof.

The burglar was wearing a dark “Sinister” brand jacket with a gray hood and multiple embroidery patters.

The man is described as a white man in his 20s with a birthmark or small tattoo near his right eye.

A reward is being offered for information leading to his conviction through Secret Witness. Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463 or DCSO Investigations 775-782-9905 referring to case No. 20SO07278