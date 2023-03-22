Douglas County seeks new Tahoe-based VHR committee member

STATELINE, Nev. — One of the key contributors to the vacation home rental ordinance currently under review has resigned his seat on the advisory committee.

Douglas County is accepting applications to appoint a replacement for Lake Tahoe resident Michael Sloan.

In order to participate in the committee, applicants must be a Douglas County resident, who holds a VHR permit and lives at Lake Tahoe.

Sloan was one of the original members of the board selected in September 2021.

Whomever is appointed to the board would serve out Sloan’s remaining term, which expires at the end of this year. The person may re-apply to the committee for another four year term.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 7. The new committee member is expected to be appointed on April 20 by Douglas County commissioners.

To apply online and to see the board eligibility requirements visit https://www.douglascountynv.gov/government/county_boards_and_commissions

Click on Apply to complete an application.

For questions, contact the County Manager’s Office at 775-782-9821 or email AdvisoryBoards@douglasnv.us