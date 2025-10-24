Douglas County seeks public input on the Tahoe Douglas Area Plan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STATELINE, Nev. – Douglas County is embarking on the preparation of the Tahoe Douglas Area Plan (TDAP) for the Tahoe Township of Douglas County within the Tahoe Basin, outside of the existing South Shore Area Plan boundary. The County is inviting the public to participate in shaping the vision for the future of this unique area of Lake Tahoe.

The goal of the TDAP effort is to implement a long-term community vision while aligning with the Lake Tahoe Regional Plan. The plan will include goals and policies that:

Implement the Regional Plan at the community level

Simplify permitting and streamline environmental review, where appropriate

Allow the County to manage land use policies and decisions that reflect community needs

Provide opportunities for deed-restricted affordable, moderate, and achievable housing

A key objective of this planning effort is to develop an Area Plan that meets the current development standards for deed-restricted housing adopted by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Governing Board in December 2023.

What is the TDAP?

The Tahoe Douglas Area Plan will guide future development and redevelopment within the Tahoe Region of Douglas County (see attachment). The plan will:

Assist in achieving and maintaining TRPA’s Environmental Threshold Standards

Implement the policy direction of both the Lake Tahoe Regional Plan and the Douglas County Master Plan

Serve as a component of the Regional Plan once adopted

Adoption of the TDAP will replace or revise the existing Douglas County plans, maps, and ordinances originally developed to implement the 1987 Regional Plan. It will also replace the Round Hill Community Plan and 30 Plan Area Statements (PASs), including PASs 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070A, 070B, 072, 073, 074, 075, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 086, and 088.

Community Visioning Workshop

Douglas County invites community members to attend a Community Visioning Workshop on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Board Room, located at 128 Market St, Stateline, NV 89410. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the planning process, share their ideas for the future of the plan area, and help shape the vision and priorities that will guide development of the Area Plan.

The TDAP process will include multiple phases of public participation. To stay informed, provide input, and receive updates on future events and planning milestones, click here.

Douglas County encourages all community members and property owners to take part in shaping the future of the plan area.