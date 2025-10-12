Douglas County Sheriff announces bid for third term

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley announced he will be running for a third term.

“I am very proud to have served as Sheriff and look forward to continuing,” Coverley said. “The support from the community is tremendous and I can’t think of a better place to be the Sheriff than Douglas County.”

Coverley credited support from his staff and the community for that.

“The Sheriff’s Office can’t do anything alone, we need and get, tons of help from the community everyday and I am humbled by it,” Coverley said. “I also want to thank the men and women who work for me. They are without a doubt the best in the country and work tirelessly every day for you.”

Coverley was first elected in 2018, taking over for longtime Sheriff Ron Pierini. He grew up in Carson Valley and is a Douglas High School graduate. His father was longtime Douglas High football coach Bill Coverley.