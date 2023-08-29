Douglas County Sheriff looking for vehicle burglar

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance to identify an individual who is suspected of committing a vehicle burglary. Credit cards stolen from the vehicle were used to purchase approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise from a number of establishments in the Stateline, Nevada and South Lake Tahoe, California areas.

The male suspect is Caucasian, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and has light-brown facial hair.

DSCO asks that anyone with information related to this case or who can identify the suspect contact Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigator Wharton at 775-586-7253. Reference DCSO case number 23SO14819.

Provided