Douglas County Sheriff looking for vehicle burglar
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance to identify an individual who is suspected of committing a vehicle burglary. Credit cards stolen from the vehicle were used to purchase approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise from a number of establishments in the Stateline, Nevada and South Lake Tahoe, California areas.
The male suspect is Caucasian, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and has light-brown facial hair.
DSCO asks that anyone with information related to this case or who can identify the suspect contact Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigator Wharton at 775-586-7253. Reference DCSO case number 23SO14819.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.