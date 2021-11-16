Douglas County Sheriff to seek 2nd term

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverly announced Tuesday that he will seek a second term.

Dan Coverly



Coverly, who was elected Sheriff in 2018, said he lives in a special community and would be honored to serve another term.

“I am very proud to have served as Sheriff for Douglas County and would be honored to serve another term,” Coverley said in a press release. “The support from this community has been tremendous and I have been humbled by it. I can’t think of a better place to be in law enforcement.”

According to the release, some notable achievements under Coverly’s term have included:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was the first law enforcement agency in the State of Nevada to deploy Live911 technology.

With the help of donors, deployed license plate readers which have captured several criminals coming into Douglas County.

Continued support of community programs such as Good Neighbors, Mobile Outreach Safety Team, TRIAD, School Resource Officers and Neighborhood Watch.

His office conducted several special investigations and made multiple arrests involving drugs/narcotics and human trafficking.

Donated funds raised through fundraisers back to the community nonprofits such as Family Support Council, Aktion Club, and Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, Breast Cancer Awareness, No Shave November, and other local individuals who needed assistance.

Implemented “Call for a Ride, Stay Alive Campaign,” aimed at helping the community stay safer by encouraging ride alternatives to those who are drinking and need to get home.

Distributed free child safety ID kits to elementary school kids. The ID kits were given to the district office to distribute through each school to the kids.

Led evacuation efforts for the Tamarack and Caldor fires.

Implementation of deputies taking patrol vehicles home, promoting patrol car visibility, creating safer neighborhoods.

“I want to thank the men and women who work for the Sheriff’s Office. They are without a doubt the best in the country and work tirelessly every day for you,” Coverly said. “I remain committed to supporting these officers as they are truly the ones out making this a safe community.”