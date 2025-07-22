Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrests possible arson suspect

11:30 a.m. UPDATE:

MINDEN, Nev. – At approximately 9:28 a.m. on July 22, 2025, Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies (DCSO) located the suspect and arrested, Matthew Schroeder, 41, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on the following charges: trespassing, illegal camping, illegal fire, arson 3rd degree and violation of court conditions. Total $1,478.00 and no bail hold.

Sheriff Coverley reminds the public that it is illegal to camp in Lake Tahoe in non-designated camping locations. This law is strictly enforced. Please notify the Sheriff’s Office if you see anyone camping illegally and immediately if you see anyone with an illegal campfire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MINDEN, Nev. – On July 22, 2025, at approximately 5:54 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies (DCSO), along with Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District (TDFD), responded to the area of Park Estate near Highway 50 and Kingsbury Grade in Stateline, Nevada.

While fighting the fire, TDFD firefighters found a transient camping near where the fire started. As soon as the transient was contacted, he fled the area.

The transient is described as a white male adult, approximately 6’0″ tall, of slender build with a shaved head. The individual was last seen wearing a purple multi-colored button-up shirt. The individual also had a black and white border collie-type dog with him.

The potential suspect of a fire that started Tuesday morning that DCSO is seeking help identifying. Provided / DCSO

This individual is a suspect in the start of the fire, and DCSO is seeking help from the public in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 775-782-9905.