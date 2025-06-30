Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating death on mountain bike trail
CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is currently investigating the death of a mountain bike rider who was involved in an accident yesterday. The incident occurred above the Clear Creek housing development, on the east side of the Sierra range in the Toiyabe National Forest area located off of Jack Valley Road in Douglas County.
Preliminary reports indicate that the rider may have fell while on the trail. The official cause of death has not yet been determined. Emergency responders confirmed the subject was deceased at the scene. The decedent has been identified as Brian Bowlds, 68, a resident of Minden, Nevada.
The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.
For more information, visit Sheriff.DouglasCountyNV.gov or call 775-782-9900.
