Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating intruder fondling women’s feet in Lake Tahoe hotel rooms
STATELINE, Nev. – Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating incidents of women waking up in their hotel rooms with a stranger fondling their feet.
According to a DCSO Facebook post, on the morning of Sunday July 2, and again on the morning of Monday July 3, at approximately 4:30 a.m., female guests staying at a resort in the 180 block of Elks Point Road in Stateline woke up to an intruder in their room fondling their feet. Once the female guests woke up, the intruder left the room via the exterior sliding screen door.
In both cases, the victim’s rooms were on the ground floor and it is suspected at this time that the suspect entered the rooms via the unsecured exterior screen door. DCSO is actively investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.
In the meantime, residents and guests staying in the Lake Tahoe area are reminded to secure all exterior doors to their homes/rented rooms.
