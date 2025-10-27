Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Theft

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STATELINE, Nev. –The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. The victim was gambling at Caesars Republic in Stateline, Nevada, when she walked away from a slot machine, forgetting to cash out her Fast Cash ticket valued at over $300. Moments later, the unidentified male pictured in the surveillance photograph cashed out the Fast Cash ticket, walked to a redemption machine, and collected the cash.

If you recognize either the unidentified male suspect or the unidentified female subject, please contact DCSO Investigator Ryan Grant at 775-781-1227, reference DCSO case file 25SO27683.