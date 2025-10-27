Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Theft
STATELINE, Nev. –The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. The victim was gambling at Caesars Republic in Stateline, Nevada, when she walked away from a slot machine, forgetting to cash out her Fast Cash ticket valued at over $300. Moments later, the unidentified male pictured in the surveillance photograph cashed out the Fast Cash ticket, walked to a redemption machine, and collected the cash.
If you recognize either the unidentified male suspect or the unidentified female subject, please contact DCSO Investigator Ryan Grant at 775-781-1227, reference DCSO case file 25SO27683.
