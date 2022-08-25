Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking tool pilferers
STATELINE, Nev. — After exhausting all leads the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify individuals involved in tool thefts in the Casino Core area.
On July 27 at approximately 9:22 a.m., an unknown man and woman took a black backpack full of tools from a maintenance area of Harvey’s Casino.
The man was wearing a light grey T-shirt with grey shorts. The female was wearing a tan dress with a blue overshirt.
After the theft, the pair quickly left the area and walked into South Lake Tahoe.
Contact Investigator Brandon Williamson at 775-586-7253 with any information relating to the identity of the suspect. Refer to Douglas County Sheriff’s case number 22SO19224.
