Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team receives sno-cat donation from Southwest Gas

STATELINE, Nev. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team is better equipped for the upcoming snowy winter months, thanks to a generous donation from Southwest Gas. On October 1, the energy provider presented the non-profit organization with a Sno-Cat all-terrain vehicle. This vehicle designed for navigation through snowy, and at times treacherous, areas will assist the Sheriff’s Office in alpine search and rescue missions for missing skiers, cross-country skiers, snowmobilers, and other backcountry adventurers in the winter.

“The Sno-Cat donated by Southwest Gas will allow Search and Rescue to transport team members as well as subjects into and out of the back country in the winter and will be a welcome addition to the Team’s equipment,” said Benjamin Miller, Operations Leader.

Southwest Gas has maintained a nearly two-decade partnership with the search and rescue team. This latest donation follows a previous truck donation, further supporting the team’s vital work throughout Southwest Gas’ service territory in northern Nevada. Southwest Gas’ donation highlights its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the communities where its employees live and work, reflecting its ongoing commitment to giving back.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue is made up of professionally trained volunteers that work for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Every year, local citizens and visitors from around the world enjoy the backcountry of Douglas County, which includes Lake Tahoe, the Carson River and Pinenut Mountain Range. The interaction of people, challenging wilderness terrain and frequent adverse weather, predict­ably creates the need for search and rescue services.