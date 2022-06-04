Douglas County spokeswoman new chief of staff

Douglas County spokeswoman Melissa Elges-Blosser has been named the county’s chief of staff, effective June 11.

Melissa Elges-Blosser



“Melissa has some great skills, established relationships, and a strong commitment to Douglas County,” said County Manager Patrick Cates. “I’m excited to see her take this next step in her career. In this new role, I look forward to her continued good work for the benefit of the county and our community.”

Reporting to the County Manager, the position will be responsible for a full range of varied professional management services in support of the County Manager’s Office, the Board of County Commissioners, and other departments as directed.

The position will also oversee the preparation of the agenda for the Commission. The role includes oversight of the Community Relations and Public Information Division. She will also continue to serve as the public information officer until the role is filled.

Elges-Blosser has served as the community relations manager and public information officer for Douglas County for the last eight years facilitating communications, building efficient government owned media channels, brand development, and strategic communications. She has served as the lead spokesperson, as well as provided crisis management council to public officials, elected officials, and law enforcement. She served as the lead public information officer on many incidents such as wildland fires, floods, and civil unrest. She served as the Regional Joint Information Center Manger during the coronavirus state of emergency.

Elges-Blosser is one of two individuals to hold a Master Public Information Officer Certificate in the State of Nevada, which required 130 hours of residency time at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Md. Elges-Blosser has master’s degree in mass communications, and a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

“I am so honored to be serving Douglas County and this community in this new capacity,” said Elges-Blosser. “This new role will be vital to the management of facilitating communication, fostering existing relationships, and serving the public with integrity.”

Elges-Blosser has lived in Douglas County for dight years and is an Autism advocate and a board member of the Family Support Council. Elges-Blosser and her husband have four children. Together they also enjoy youth sports, hiking and community events.

The position was approved by the Board of County Commissioners on Feb. 17. This was a competitive application process and it yielded strong candidates.