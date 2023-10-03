Douglas County Superintendent, school board reach deal on his departure

The offices of the Douglas County School District on Monday afternoon.

Superintendent Keith Lewis confirmed on Monday that he and the majority on the Douglas County School Board have reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

Trustees are scheduled to meet 3 p.m. Friday to vote on the agreement under which Lewis would be paid for his contract.

“We have reached a mutual agreement for the board to consider exercising their right to terminate my contract without cause,” Lewis said in a text message on Monday afternoon.

Lewis said he would not be in attendance, but that his legal counsel will be there to represent his interests. No location for the meeting has been announced.

With the turnover in the school board as a result of last year’s election, the new majority has been working to push Lewis out of the position. That included hiring attorney Joey Gilbert in July.

No meeting had been posted to the district’s web site as of 2 p.m. Monday.

In order to comply with the Nevada Open Meeting Law, the notice of the meeting must be posted by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“Notice must be posted no later than 9 a.m. on the third working day prior to the meeting – do not count the day of the meeting,” according to the Nevada Attorney General’s web site. “Written notice must be mailed, at no charge, to those who have requested written notice, and delivered to the United States Postal Service no later than 9 a.m. of the third working day before the meeting.”

