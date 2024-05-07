Douglas County Superintendent search closes again

The superintendent application round up closed Friday and applicants should be available to the public May 7 on the Douglas County School District website.

The search for a new superintendent has been a six-month process since Keith Lewis left the position in November.

In February, two applicants were interviewed, one making headlines with a criminal record and the other nearing retirement. Both raised questions about the long-term vision and stability for the district.

Executive Director of Inclusive Education Jeannie Dwyer took on the position as interim Superintendent after Lewis left but was rejected the position full time during the April 9 school board meeting.

The effort to hire a new superintendent may be due to the continued lack of a human relations director.

Adam Dedmon became the second person in the position to resign in 10 months after Joe Girdner and the position has remained open since his departure in January.

During the April 9 school board meeting, Trustee Doug Englekirk made a motion to accept superintendent applications until May 3.

Those applicants are to be posted for the public to view in the May board meeting agenda by Tuesday with all supporting documents, including screening tools that will be used by the board of trustees.

The board is scheduled to return their screening tools and ratings by May 17 and a special board meeting will be decided for the board to share their ratings, provide justification for their scores, and discuss how to advance to the next stage for the hiring process.

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for May 21 with the main topic of discussion being the 2024-2025 school year budget.

For more information visit https://www.dcsd.net/ under the tab “Board.”