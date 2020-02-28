Douglas County Superintendent Teri White announces retirement

Douglas County School District Superintendent Teri White announced her retirement Wednesday.

File photo

After five years as Douglas County Superintendent of Schools, Teri White notified officials Thursday that she plans to retire this year.

White was named Nevada Superintendent of the Year by the Nevada Association of School Boards last year.

“It is with very mixed emotions that I am announcing my retirement at the end of this year,” she said in a note to the district. “This is my 32nd year in education and I am so fortunate to have been able to spend the last six years in our district.”

She said she doesn’t have a fixed retirement date and will be available to help with the transition.

“I am very happy to remain as long as needed to ensure a productive transition for the next Superintendent,” she said. “We are doing some really great things in the District and I have total faith in my Cabinet to carry them on.”

White said the Douglas County School Board of Trustees will discuss a plan in March to recruit White’s replacement.

She worked for the district for a year before being tapped to replace Superintendent Lisa Noonan in 2015.

“Our teachers, staff, and administrators are among the very best with whom I have every worked and I know they will continue down the path we have set to ensure improved student achievement for all of our students,” she said. “Douglas County is the district to emulate when it comes to offering high quality education in Nevada and I am very proud to have been able to serve our students alongside a great team.”

On Monday night, White conducted a public session on a variety of issues, including the possibility of going to four-day school weeks, aligning vacations between the Lake and Valley schools and changing the hours school is in session.

She has a long history working in Nevada schools having served as principal of Dayton High School and Lyon County’s associate superintendent of educational services. She was also Mineral County superintendent before moving to Fall River, Mass., to serve as principal of a K-5 school for two years. Douglas County was her first stop when she returned to Nevada.