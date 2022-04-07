Douglas County tackles planning, library board appointments

Five Douglas County residents have applied for the planning commission seat left vacant by Nicholas Maier’s resignation.

On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners will discuss appointments to the planning commission and the Library Board of Trustees seat vacated by the resignation of Jill Harper.

Maier’s term was due to expire on Dec. 31, so whomever commissioners appoint will have to re-apply if they wish to continue.

Most familiar to anyone who watches county meetings is longtime watchdog Jim Slade, who acknowledges that he has “attended a great many planning commission and BOCC meetings.”

A 23-year Foothill resident, Slade has been part of the Sustainable Growth Committee since 2001 and is a member of the Friends of the Douglas County Library and Carson Valley Trails Association.





Also seeking a seat on the planning commission are:

— Former Los Gatos, Calif., Planning Commissioner Paul Bruno who is a two-year resident of Stateline. A 39-year attorney, Bruno also served as a civil Judge Pro Tempore in Santa Clara County. He retired from Fluor Corp. after working in Texas.

— Former Monrovia, Calif., City Manager Laurie Lile said she has 24 years in local government, including eight years as planning director and five years as assistant city manager in Palmdale, Calif. A member of the Carson Valley quilt guild, she’s lived in Douglas County for eight years.

— Floral Apothecary owner Deb Rothchild is a Johnson Lane resident and a professional pilot, with commercial, instrument and instructor certificates in rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft. She reports having lived in Douglas County on and off for 15 years.

— One-year Genoa resident Peter Thompson is a retired golf course and landscape applicant, who has served on planning commissions in Eugene, Ore. and Novato, Calif. He is a member of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Patrol.

Three Douglas residents have applied for the library board seat.

— Johnson Lane resident and insurance agent Bob Conner is a 20-year-resident of the county, who served on the planning commission 2000-2007. He is a long-time Minden Rotarian.

— Gardnerville Ranchos resident and former owner of The Book Den, Starla Doughty has lived in Douglas County for 24 years.

— Genoa resident Theresa R. Oliveira is a retired high school math teacher, who served as an elected board member of the Hunter, N.Y., Public Library for five years. She has lived in the county for six months.