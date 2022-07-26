Douglas County taxable sales generation strong in home stretch

STATELINE, Nev. — Starting July 1, Douglas County’s sales tax revenues will have to be generated within the county’s boundaries.

County merchants generated an 8.7% increase in taxable sales during April, likely due in part to inflation.

According to the Nevada Department of Taxation, the month saw $90.4 million up from $83.1 million in April 2021.

The month brought the county up 9.3% to $882.47 million for the year with only two months left.

With two Walmarts and a Target, the county’s general merchandise stores saw a 1.5% increase to $10.36 million.

Online retailers reported $8.15 million in taxable sales, which was down almost a percentage point from last year.

The three categories related to tourism, including food services and drinking places, accommodations and gambling saw a combined taxable revenue of $14.4 million, up 5.3% from $13.67 million last year.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers saw a 34.4% jump to $7.47 million compared to last year that can be attributed to inflation.

The county’s industrial sector also saw a 31.8% increase in merchant wholesalers of durable goods to $8.67 million.

With the fiscal year entering the home stretch, the Stateline casinos were the only jurisdiction to remain down for the year compared to 2021, according to figures released Thursday by the Gaming Control Board.

The main source of Douglas County’s gaming revenue dropped 13.69% during May compared to the same month in 2021.

That put the casinos down 6.25% with only June left to go in the fiscal year.

According to the state, the Stateline casinos reported $17.5 million during the month, down from $20.29 million in 2021. That brings the total for the year to $212.48 million.

May was the second month in a row with a double digit decrease in gaming revenues. Since Jan. 1, only March has seen an increase.

Statewide, casinos reported a 5.71% increase for May and 40.9% up from the prior fiscal year.

Casinos in the East Fork and Carson City townships reported a slight increase to $12.36 million. The casinos in the two jurisdictions reported $125 million for the first 11 months of the fiscal year, up $112.59 million.

The county’s unemployment rate was 3.4% for May, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

There were 730 Douglas residents receiving unemployment benefits during the month. The county’s labor force is down 647 workers from May 2021.