Douglas County to discuss allocating $900k in unspent relief funds

Nearly $900,000 in unspent federal recovery money that has gone unspent since last year could be allocated on Thursday.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to discuss either spending American Rescue Plan Act funds on items that have been suggested or put out a call for additional projects.

Last year commissioners approved $6.9 million, but Chief Financial Officer Terri Willoughby said that $890,385 is available for additional projects.

The biggest request is from Tahoe Douglas Fire District, which is asking for $611,000 to repair fire and rescue boat Marine 24, which partially sank in a January 2022 storm.

When it was purchased in 2018, the boat cost $450,000. Replacing it cost the district more than $600,000. When the boat foundered the insurance company deemed it a total loss and it sold at auction for $55,000. It has been sitting on blocks in dry storage at Tahoe Keys Marina for the last year. The person who won the bid is willing to give it up for $40,000 and Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club Foundation made up the difference.

Nearly half of the requested funds is to pay to build a mooring pier and boat lift.

Community Development is hoping to get $250,000 to update the transportation and master plans.

Information Technology would like $259,000 for miscellaneous equipment and hardware, including $110,000 for new server hardware and $89,000 to run fiber optic cable to Douglas County Social Services on Spruce Street. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for $40,000 for in-house training.

Total requests are running $1.16 million, should county commissioners decide to choose those projects, or they could order off the menu.

One source of the additional money would be the reallocation of $500,000 in NEPA assessment money for Muller Lane Parkway.

Another $456,936 for a grant match to pay for the Buckeye culvert crossing is also being reallocated.

There are $41.3 million in unfunded requests from last year.

Also before county commissioners are a recommendation from the Community Grant Committee to grant $155,000 to 16 community organizations.

The county received $198,381 in requests but was able to provide some funding to all the applicants.

Commissioners will also conduct the hearing for the final budget for the county, the redevelopment agency and the towns of Genoa, Gardnerville and Minden.

A half dozen new positions were approved in the tentative budget bringing the county to 629.84 full-time equivalent workers.

Commissioners approved a $61.8 million tentative budget on March 30.