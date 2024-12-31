Douglas County to hold official swearing-in ceremony
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. – The Douglas County Office of Elections invites the community to an official swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, January 2, 2025, from 3-5 p.m. in Gardnerville. This event is open to the public and provides an opportunity to celebrate and congratulate local officials as they prepare to assume office. The ceremony will be held in the dining hall of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada 89410.
As a result of the 2024 election cycle, the following officials will be sworn-in. Attendance is not required to hold office, as alternate options are available to be sworn-in.
Douglas County Commissioners
- Danny Tarkanian, Commissioner District 1
- Mark Gardner, Commissioner District 3
- Nathan Tolbert, Commissioner District 5
Douglas County School Board
- Yvonne Wagstaff, School Board District 1
- Erinn Miller, School Board District 3
- Markus Zinke, School Board District 4
- Melinda Gneiting, School Board District 5
Cave Rock GID
- Mark Holmlund, Cave Rock GID
- Perry Muhr, Cave Rock GID
Kingsbury GID
- Greg Felton, Kingsbury GID
- Ed Johns, Kingsbury GID
- Sara Nelson, Kingsbury GID
Lakeridge GID
- Suzanne Boyer, Lakeridge GID
- Michael Lane, Lakeridge GID
- Kathleen Kiever, Lakeridge GID
Logan Creek GID
- Mary Martineau, Logan Creek GID
- Michael Holcomb, Logan Creek GID
Marla Bay GID
- Charles Dennis Bloch, Marla Bay GID
- Shon Ledin, Marla Bay GID
- Elizabeth Nelson, Marla Bay GID
Oliver Park GID
- Donna Kolesnik-Loscar, Oliver Park GID
- David Vogt, Oliver Park GID
- Anthony Spatucci, Oliver Park GID
Round Hill GID
- Gregg Rossi, Round Hill GID
- Darin Ray Smith, Round Hill GID
Skyland GID
- Dana Englekirk, Skyland GID
- Scott Sullivan, Skyland GID
- Nancy Beaulieu, Skyland GID
- Janine Nyre, Skyland GID
- Karl Ney, Skyland GID
Tahoe Douglas Sewer District
- John Peel, Tahoe Douglas Sewer District
- Lloyd Bretthauer, Tahoe Douglas Sewer District
- Hayden Fulstone, Tahoe Douglas Sewer District
Zephyr Cove GID
- Duane Collins, Zephyr Cove GID
- Deborah Brumley, Zephyr Cove GID
Zephyr Heights GID
- Martin Carraher, Zephyr Heights GID
Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District
- John Breaux, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District
- Dan Kruger, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District
- Benjamin Ward, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District
Douglas County Justices of the Peace will not be sworn in until January 6, 2025.
For more information, please contact elections@douglasnv.us or call 775-783-6095.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.