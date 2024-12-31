Douglas County to hold official swearing-in ceremony

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. – The Douglas County Office of Elections invites the community to an official swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, January 2, 2025, from 3-5 p.m. in Gardnerville. This event is open to the public and provides an opportunity to celebrate and congratulate local officials as they prepare to assume office. The ceremony will be held in the dining hall of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada 89410.

As a result of the 2024 election cycle, the following officials will be sworn-in. Attendance is not required to hold office, as alternate options are available to be sworn-in.

Douglas County Commissioners

Danny Tarkanian, Commissioner District 1

Mark Gardner, Commissioner District 3

Nathan Tolbert, Commissioner District 5

Douglas County School Board

Yvonne Wagstaff, School Board District 1

Erinn Miller, School Board District 3

Markus Zinke, School Board District 4

Melinda Gneiting, School Board District 5

Cave Rock GID

Mark Holmlund, Cave Rock GID

Perry Muhr, Cave Rock GID

Kingsbury GID

Greg Felton, Kingsbury GID

Ed Johns, Kingsbury GID

Sara Nelson, Kingsbury GID

Lakeridge GID

Suzanne Boyer, Lakeridge GID

Michael Lane, Lakeridge GID

Kathleen Kiever, Lakeridge GID

Logan Creek GID

Mary Martineau, Logan Creek GID

Michael Holcomb, Logan Creek GID

Marla Bay GID

Charles Dennis Bloch, Marla Bay GID

Shon Ledin, Marla Bay GID

Elizabeth Nelson, Marla Bay GID

Oliver Park GID

Donna Kolesnik-Loscar, Oliver Park GID

David Vogt, Oliver Park GID

Anthony Spatucci, Oliver Park GID

Round Hill GID

Gregg Rossi, Round Hill GID

Darin Ray Smith, Round Hill GID

Skyland GID

Dana Englekirk, Skyland GID

Scott Sullivan, Skyland GID

Nancy Beaulieu, Skyland GID

Janine Nyre, Skyland GID

Karl Ney, Skyland GID

Tahoe Douglas Sewer District

John Peel, Tahoe Douglas Sewer District

Lloyd Bretthauer, Tahoe Douglas Sewer District

Hayden Fulstone, Tahoe Douglas Sewer District

Zephyr Cove GID

Duane Collins, Zephyr Cove GID

Deborah Brumley, Zephyr Cove GID

Zephyr Heights GID

Martin Carraher, Zephyr Heights GID

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

John Breaux, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

Dan Kruger, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

Benjamin Ward, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

Douglas County Justices of the Peace will not be sworn in until January 6, 2025.

For more information, please contact elections@douglasnv.us or call 775-783-6095.