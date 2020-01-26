Douglas County to negotiate lower rent with LTVA for meeting space at Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County commissioners are hoping to find some affordable housing for their meetings at Lake Tahoe.

The county currently pays $50,000 a year rent on the room in the Tahoe Transportation Center where commissioners were meeting on Thursday.

They voted 4-1 to have County Manager Patrick Cates negotiate with the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority for a lower rate of no more than $15,000 a year.

Commissioner John Engels sought to table the item pending the negotiations. Engels wants the county commission stop meeting at Stateline entirely.

Engels was the lone vote against the motion.

The county has had a building rental agreement with the authority for 14 years.

In a memo, Authority Director Carol Chaplin said while Tahoe Township is home to only 9% of the county’s population but contributes 40% of the county revenue.

She said the fee the county paid for the space decreased from $100,000 to $50,000 in 2010.

Among others using the space are the Douglas County School District and Douglas County Search and Rescue, which uses the facility as a command center, the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Commission and the Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District.

The Tahoe Transportation District pays $35,000 a year for its transit center.

County commissioners have held their third meeting at Stateline, weather permitting, since the late 1980s after an effort by Tahoe residents to incorporate.