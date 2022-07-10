Douglas County to take VHRs debate to Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — It could be October before commissioners take up the debate over the vacation home rental ordinance.

A proposal to repeal the ordinance brought forward by commissioner Walt Nowosad didn’t make it to a hearing on Thursday after a 3-2 vote to pull it from the agenda.

Commissioner Wes Rice is seeking to have the issue heard at Lake Tahoe.

“I can think of nothing that has more direct relevance to Lake Tahoe than this ordinance,” Rice said.

Commissioner Danny Tarkanian said there are some serious issues remaining with the regulation of the rentals but agreed that it was important that it be discussed at the lake.

“I do think there are problems and I agree with a lot of what Commissioner Nowosad has to say,” he said.

Commission Chairman Mark Gardner said he’d received comments that he should never have allowed the item on the agenda before the VHR committee had a chance to weigh in.

“I want everyone to know I will not use this title to that manner,” he said.

Commissioners voted 3-2, with Nowosad and Commissioner John Engels in the minority to remove the item from the agenda. The VHR advisory board is meeting and has discussed revisions to the ordinance.

An ordinance that would modify the county’s requirements for sprinklers in homes more than 1,000 feet from a fire hydrant was read into the record on Thursday.

The revision is scheduled to return for a hearing on July 20. The changes would exempt mobile homes and homes that are rebuilt after being destroyed in a natural disaster.