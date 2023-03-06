Douglas County vacation home rental ordinance takes next step

STATELINE, Nev. — After unanimously approving revisions to the vacation home rental code, Douglas County planning commissioners are scheduled to take their turn March 14.

Planning commissioners have been following the progress of the five-member committee as they worked through code over the past year.

Board members spent 50 hours on the code and heard 25 hours of public comment in between hearing permits for Tier 3 rentals and appeals of staff decisions.

On Feb. 22, the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board voted to approve revisions to the VHR code. The revisions include changes to density, occupancy, and tier levels.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to review the revisions 10 a.m. March 14 at the Historic Courthouse, located at 1616 8th St. in Minden.

At the planning commission meeting, Vacation Home Rental Program Manager Ernie Strehlow will give a presentation on the proposed changes.

The county has been wrangling with regulating vacation home rentals since 2017. The effort has resulted in the expansion of the code enforcement department, including a manager, inspectors, an attorney and support staff.

The committee itself has been meeting since October 2021 after being appointed the previous month. The ordinance went into effect July 15, 2021. A federal court challenge required a revision to the ordinance in spring 2022. The VHR program also survived an effort to repeal it entirely in October 2022.

Once the Planning Commission views the proposed changes, Strehlow will present the revisions to county commissioners in early April in Stateline. Depending on the outcome of that hearing, a first and second reading of the proposed revisions will occur in early May and June.

The public may obtain a copy of the redlines at the VHR website https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12493103&pageId=14438390