Douglas County VHR Ban: Tahoe property owners, organizations ‘put up a fight’

Property owners and a rental management company have sued Douglas County and its Board of County Commissioners over an ordinance banning vacation home rentals north of Cave Rock.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

GLENBROOK, Nev. – Multiple property owners and a rental management company have filed a lawsuit against Douglas County on Jan. 16, less than a month after the Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance banning vacation home rentals north of Cave Rock.

“When you callously take away a family’s means to keep their home, it becomes an existential crisis and you have no choice but to put up a fight,” says Rick Ray, one of the petitioners, “It’s not personal. A large number of us are in this together, fighting for our very survival.”

Members of the community, many who filed the suit, fear they will lose generational houses without the ability to short term rent the properties to help pay property taxes and expenses.

Their Petition for Judicial Review asks the court to reverse the Board’s decision to ban short term rentals, set to take effect the beginning of next year.

The petitions alleges the Board had no evidence to support the ban, claiming it was arbitrary and unreasonable. Petitioners also allege dissimilar treatment specifically against those owning property just north of Cave Rock as it allows VHR permits to residential properties south of Cave Rock as well as in four Glenbrook neighborhoods and the Pray Meadow neighborhood, north of Cave Rock.

However, the ordinance says those with VHR permits in the Glenbrook and Pray Meadow neighborhoods can only rent to other property owners within the same residential community. For example, if one resident is having family in town larger than their residence can accommodate, they can rent out a neighbor’s place.

The Petition highlights the Douglas County Planning Commission’s 7-0 vote against the ban on Dec. 12, noting many Planning Commissioners voicing the ban as arbitrary and capricious.

It also discusses many viewpoints made the two Board of County Commissioners that voted against it, Commissioner Sharla Hales and Commissioner Wesley Rice.

The document goes to the length of quoting this statement from Commissioner Hales multiple times, “What possible rational basis could this board have for singling out a neighborhood for exclusion from VHRs when there are no facts to suggest this is not an appropriate place for VHRs?”

Proponents for the suit suspect Commissioner Danny Tarkanian of spearheading the effort to ban VHRs to appease a wealthy community member in Glenbrook, named Larry Ruvo.

The petition states, “It is Petitioners’ claim that the passage of Ordinance 2023-1627 has been driven purely by political motives and that the Ordinance is supported by no rational basis or any evidence-based factual findings.”

As evidence for this allegation, petitioners provided multiple communication exchanges between Ruvo and Tarkanian, including a text message on July 19, 2022 from Tarkanian to Ruvo, saying he would “Work to eliminate all VHRs in purely residential neighborhoods in Lake Tahoe.” Other text messages from Tarkanian to Ruvo from last summer show other details leading up to the ban, including he informing Ruvo of Commissioner Gardner’s agreement to the ban.

Another exhibit reveals Larry Ruvo’s son-in-law contributed $5,000 to Tarkanian’s commissioner campaign in 2022.

Tarkanian refutes these accusations of appeasing Ruvo, saying he didn’t know Ruvo personally, but his parents did, “And so do many other people and I didn’t help the other people, I helped the area where Larry Ruvo is because I agree with that.”

He says the people he owes more of an allegiance to than Ruvo are family members of the individual who gave his dad his coaching start at UNLV. Those individuals live south of Cave Rock and wanted him to ban VHRs there too, but he didn’t because “It isn’t who I know, it’s the policy decision.”

He explains his proposals have actually increased the number of VHRs, “but increased them in the right areas and banned them in the wrong areas.” He estimates his proposal to increase VHRs near ski resorts has resulted in 50 to 100 new VHRs, while the ban north of Cave Rock will result in a loss of 13.

One reason he’s a big proponent against VHRs is due to his experience living next to one in Las Vegas. He believes they are fine in tourist areas, but not in residential neighborhoods where there are little tourist attractions.

When asked why Cave Rock was the chosen boundary for VHRs, Tarkanian says it was a matter of compromise. He knew if he went farther south for the boundary, it would ban an additional 10 to 20 VHRs instead of the 13 or so north, “I didn’t think we had the votes and didn’t want to take a chance on it.” He explains he knew Chairman Mark Gardner would be very hard to sway, but knew he would entertain a ban north of Cave Rock.

Gardner ended up providing the deciding vote on the ban, after Rice and Hales voted against, and Tarkanian and Commissioner Walt Nowosad voted for.

“I’m very confident we’re going to win the lawsuit,” Tarkanian says, “The only people that are against it are the people that have some type of financial interest in this.”

The next step in the lawsuit is lodging an administrative record with the court. Petitioners’ Attorney Richard McGuffin says they are working with Douglas County on that.

Petitioners can then file their opening brief. Douglas County will have 30 days to file their response and Petitioners can file a reply 30 days thereafter.