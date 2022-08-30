Douglas County youth aviation art contest starts Sept. 1

This photo of a jet tanker was modified in Photoshop.

The first Youth Aviation Art Contest, sponsored by the Sports Aviation Foundation and the Carson Valley Arts Council, encourages youth, ages 6-17, to reflect on aviation by designing a piece of art based on this year’s chosen theme: “Aviation Now & Then.”

“We hope this contest will be a conduit for students to explore aviation,” Executive Director Sharon Schlegel said.

Reaching kids at an early age will allow them to explore STEAM-based education and aviation and aerospace careers.

All students attending home, private, charter or public schools in Douglas County are eligible in the following groups:

Group I: Junior Division – ages 6 to 9

Group II: Intermediate Division – ages 10 to13

Group III: Senior Division, ages 14 to 17

First-place, second-place, and third-place winners in each of the three age categories receive ribbons and a certificate. A Grand-prize winner will be awarded in each of the three age categories. Grand-prize winners also receive ribbons and a certificate.

All entries will be dropped off at the Carson Valley Art’s Council’s offices in Minden. The contest runs Sept. 1 thru Oct. 10. Entries will be judged by a panel of five judges from the arts community. Winners will be presented with their awards on Oct. 22 at the Copeland Gallery.

To obtain an application and rules or for more information visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com or call 775-782-8207, or stop by the CVAC offices at 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden. Applications are also available through art teachers in Douglas County Schools.

Young painters are also invited to participate in the Douglas County Public Library’s Tiny Art Show by picking up a free painting kit beginning Sept. 1 at the Minden and Zephyr Cove libraries and the Bookmobile.

Kits include a tiny canvas, paint set, and an info card with instructions.

Completed painting and info card should be returned to the library by Oct. 15.

Paintings will be prepped for display, photographed, and posted on our website and social media accounts. Please note that inappropriate art will be rejected. Entries will be put on display at both Libraries beginning Nov. 1-30. Entries should be picked up after the receptions no later than Dec. 10

The Minden Library’s Art Show reception will be held on Nov. 4 and the Zephyr Cove Library’s reception will be held on Nov. 9. Both receptions will run from 4-8 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.