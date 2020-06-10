Douglas election: Gardner, Nowosad leading, Nelson edging Tarkanian

STATELINE, Nev. — The District 1 commissioner’s race is too close to call with preliminary results released on Tuesday night.

Incumbent county commissioner Dave Nelson was ahead of opponent Danny Tarkanian by 30 votes on Tuesday night.

Political newcomer Mark Gardner had a healthy lead over incumbent commissioner Larry Walsh with 6,478 votes to 4,236, according to preliminary tallies released by the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer on Tuesday night.

District 5 commissioner candidate Walt Nowosad had a 541-vote lead over Nathan Tolbert. The two men are vying for Commission Chairman Barry Penzel’s seat.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The highly contested commissioner election drew 10,985 Republican voters for a turnout of 52.77 percent, the highest in at least eight years.

Topaz Ranch Estates saw a 51.41 percent turnout while Indian Hills had 33.31 percent.

Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said her office processed 16,694 ballots total on Tuesday.

“I think it will be interesting over the next week, but I’m extremely proud of my staff, and very pleased with the high turnout,” Lewis said Tuesday night.

There are still provisional ballots and those that were dropped in the mail on Tuesday left to be counted.

Ballots postmarked June 9 may be counted until June 16.

Indian Hills General Improvement District trustee Gennady Stolyarov II was eliminated from that race with the low total of 222 votes.

Frank Fanto and Steve Mitchell were eliminated from the Topaz Ranch Estates General Improvement District race. Mitchell received 100 votes while Fanto received 89 votes.