Douglas Foundation Annual Online Silent Auction Opens

STATELINE, Nev. – The Douglas County Community and Senior Center annual auction kicked off today. The Foundation Board has been working behind the scenes for months procuring incredible items and packages for bid, thanks to amazing donors.

Kicking off the holidays, the popular auction has more than 70 items perfect for the giving season, including dream vacations, Disneyland vacations, cruises, Vail ski vacations, Heavenly lift tickets, Heavenly season tickets, gondola rides, One-of-a-kind collectors’ items and memorabilia including football, baseball, Nascar, Basketball and Golf Autographed items, Edgewood Golf dream vacations and golf packages, Northstar Golf, Carson Valley Golf Course golf lovers package, Genoa Wellness Spa gift certificates and much more.

All the auction items are great gifts, or to treat yourself while supporting the ever-important Community and Senior Centers. The Silent Auction also includes naming rights to various meeting rooms inside the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

The long-standing foundation is a registered 501(c)3 charitable non-profit organization that raises funds to make the Centers better for our community and all that use them. The Foundation has raised millions in private donations since 2014, to support youth and teen scholarships and programs, kitchen equipment, exercise equipment, gym bleachers, a memorial garden and celebration wall, youth athletic equipment and most currently the effort to purchase emergency backup generators for Kahle Community Center, Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center, and the Douglas County Animal Shelter.

This fundraiser is made possible thanks to the generous donations from the Douglas County Community Services Foundation Board Members as well as dedicated sponsors including Heavenly Vail Resorts Epic Promise, Edgewood Golf, Carson Valley Golf Course, Genoa Wellness Spa, and personal donors.

Follow the link below and get your bids in! You don’t want to miss out on some amazing items while supporting the Douglas County Community and Senior Centers

All items are authenticated and original. The auction concludes December 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. Items can be immediately picked up. For any questions please call (775) 782-9829.