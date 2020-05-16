Douglas libraries start process of reopening

The opening of the bookdrops on Tuesday was the first sign that the Douglas County Public Library is checking in again after being closed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Library patrons may drop off their overdue books without fear of late fees

Librarians at the Minden branch, 1625 Library Lane, will start curbside service 10 a.m. Saturday for patrons who’ve found what they want at catalog.douglas.lib.nv.us or by calling 782-9841. Library spokeswoman Heather Frueh said librarians will collect items and bring them out to patrons between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

She said reference and information services will also be available. The Zephyr Cove branch of the library, at 233 Warrior Way, will conduct curbside service 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Contact the library at 586-6411.

Businesses across Carson Valley have been slowly reopening over the past week, with some restaurants offering reduced dining to customers.

As of Thursday night, the number of Douglas County active coronavirus cases have remained steady at four, according to Carson City Health and Human Services. The last Douglas case a woman in her 40s reported on May 9.

The Carson agency, which serves as public health officer for Douglas, Carson, Storey and Lyon, reported a half-dozen new cases, including Storey County’s first case.

Results from testing of 1,798 residents of the four counties without symptoms, including around 580 Douglas residents, wrapped up on Monday.

Because of the high volume of tests, only 1,379 of those have been completed, with only one positive result.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the quad-county COVID-19 hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone number is 775-283-4789.