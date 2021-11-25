Douglas Library Lego Challenge begins Dec. 1

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Douglas County Public Library is inviting community members to attend their Winter Lego Building Challenge starting on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The month-long challenge, which ends on Wednesday, Jan. 5, is open to children, teens, and adults. This year’s theme is “Wings and Things” and the challenge looks for the participants to create an original Lego brick creation.

Children who want to use the library’s bricks can come to the Minden Library from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Winners will be announced on Jan. 19, 2022.

Rules and entry forms can be found online at library.douglascountynv.gov or can be picked up at a Douglas County Public Library. Creations should be brought to the Minden or Zephyr Cove library.

Drop off days for the Zephyr Cove library are Tuesdays and Thursdays.





This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane, and the Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way.