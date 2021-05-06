Douglas merchants feel the love in February

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County’s customers gave its merchants a 7.2% Valentine during February, according to the Nevada Department of Taxation.

The county’s 4,761 merchants reported $70.3 million in taxable sales, up from $65.6 million despite the extra day in February 2020.

In the first eight months of the fiscal year, Douglas merchants reported $635.9 million in taxable sales, up 11.9%.

One of the county’s key sectors, food services and drinking places, finally recovered from the coronavirus fugue in February, bringing in $9.99 million, up 3.9% from February 2020.

Accommodations have yet to recover from the coronavirus cliff, bringing in $2.6 million, down 25% from 2020.

The county’s general merchandise stores, including both Walmarts and the Target, posted a 26.8% loss, bringing in $8.39 million during the month, down from $11.47 million.

Virtual shopping made up for some of that loss, bringing in $7.19 million during the month, up 47% from $4.87 million over February 2020. The coronavirus outbreak contributed to the popularity of online shopping.

The county’s building boom saw a 23.1% increase in building materials, garden equipment and supplies to $5.1 million.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers also saw a 33.4% increase to $4.8 million. While there are several auto parts dealers in Douglas County, there is only one small dealership in Gardnerville.

Beverage and tobacco product manufacturing doubled with $486,882 in sales, compared to $234,194 in 2020.

Merchant wholesalers of durable goods saw a 25.6% increase to $4.6 million.

The gaming win in Stateline more than doubled in March, which jibes with the casinos being closed for nearly half the month in 2020.

The source of most of Douglas County’s gaming review raked in $24 million during March 2021, 166% over the $9 million in March 2020.

The Stateline casinos are up 5.3% since the fiscal year began July 1.

Casinos in the East Fork Township and Carson City combined to bring in $11.9 million during March, up from $5.2 million last year.

The county’s unemployment rate was 4.5% during the month of March with 21,824 county residents and 1,033 out of work.

On Sunday, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will require those on unemployment to start looking for work. The work search requirements were relaxed due to the coronavirus outbreak.