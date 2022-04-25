Douglas mulls $51 million in requests for $9.25 million in federal recovery funds

There are more than $51 million in requests for the $9.25 million Douglas County will receive under the federal American Rescue Plan.

Of the 47 requests, 34 are being recommended by the county staff.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Douglas County Courthouse to discuss the recommendations and the five-year capital improvement program.

The largest single recommendation is $1.45 million to begin site work related to an estimated $10.3 million upgrade of the Douglas County emergency radio system.

Almost as much, $1.4 million is slated to reconstruct Kahle Drive at Lake Tahoe.

Only a half-mile long, Kahle Drive’s reconstruction has to include replacing the 60-year waterline that officials fear would collapse due to the work.

Two projects related to the construction of Muller Lane Parkway would combine for $1.1 million.

Installing conduit and pull boxes along the parkway is budgeted for $600,000. A $500,000 environmental assessment of the road is necessary for it to be eligible for federal grants. The county is required to build two lanes of the route across Park Cattle Holdings land. That work has been estimated at $12 million.

Another $600,000 is budgeted to use as a match to leverage federal funds to expand broadband to underserved portions of the county.

A proposal to scan boxes of county documents will cost $599,429.

The departments are seeking a contract with vendor PDI to scan all of the archived boxes and loose files, plan rolls and historic maps in the basement of the Minden Inn, and the boxes of Community Development files and unbound assessors rolls from the records storage facility. The documents have to be retained indefinitely and include building permits project files, record drawings and historical maps among many other things.

“Scanning will allow the public access, free up space and comply with fire regulations,” officials said.

A multi-use trail between the Ranchos and Gardnerville that is estimated to cost $6 million is recommended to receive $509,657 for a feasibility study, right of way acquisition and design.

Officials are recommending $601,994 to update cameras for the Tahoe Jail and the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center requested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff is also recommended to receive $323,255 to purchase a Lenco Bear Cat to replace the MRAP the office received from the military.

The vehicle is heavy with a top speed of 35 mph going up Kingsbury and difficult to maintain with the brakes failing regularly, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A $145,964 UV air cleaning system for the jail rounds out the sheriff’s proposals.

Not among the recommended projects are $14 million to replace 15 miles of Schedule 40 PVC and asbestos cement pipeline in the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District and another $2.5 million for an emergency interconnection.

A Chichester resident is seeking $12 million to repave the main street through the neighborhood that will have to come from another source.

Another $5 million was requested for the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center, but funding from another source has already been identified to purchase land and building the new center will be funded by debt, according to the county.