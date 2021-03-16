Douglas only county flagged for COVID-19 risk

Nevada virus numbers continue to improve with only Douglas County now flagged for risk of elevated transmission.

Douglas ended up back on the list because the test positivity rate there jumped over the past few days to 8.7%.

Douglas is the only county now over the 8% threshold. Statewide, the positivity rate is just 5.7%, down significantly from the more than 20% reported at the peak last year.

Douglas County is also over the 200 cases per 100,000 residents — a rolling 30-day average.

In Carson City, the rolling 14-day positivity rate is now 5.9%, Churchill is at 5.4%, Lyon County at 7% and Washoe at 5%.

State task force officials and health district directors are all cautioning people that now is not the time to be complacent about safety precautions.

They are especially concerned that Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration could be a super spreader event that wipes out much of the progress made over the past month.

Nevada has now confirmed 299,471 cases of the virus but the rolling average of daily cases is down to 235, a quarter of what it was at the peak and just 305 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, also a fraction of its peak.

Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since the Nevada Hospital Association started counting them nearly a year ago.

Carson City reported just six new cases Monday, pushing the capital’s total to 5,980. Churchill reported two raising its total number to 1,937. Douglas added four new cases for a total of 2,589 and Lyon five for a total of 4,865.

Washoe reported 42 new cases raising its total to 9,069.

As of Sunday, the Task Force reports 958,994 doses of vaccine have been administered.