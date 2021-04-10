Douglas reopening plan goes before commissioners on Thursday

A plan to reopen Douglas County before commissioners on Thursday won’t change mask or social distancing requirements come May 1.

Businesses in the county still come under the jurisdiction of the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the gaming control board and various state licensing boards.

According to the plan, the county will work toward reaching 100-percent capacity within social distancing requirements.

“All businesses and events will be required to follow the governor’s directives, which remain in place regarding wearing face masks, social distancing and hygiene considerations,” the plan said.

The county will limit the size of public gatherings and events to 250 people through June 30.

Vaccination efforts will continue to be a priority. On Saturday, a Federal Emergency Management Administration mobile vaccination unit is scheduled to be at the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center.

Public meetings may continue to be held virtually, if necessary, and may only occur in person if social distancing requirements can be met.

Like many other rural counties, Douglas has informed state officials that it doesn’t intend to engage in enforcement of restrictions for either businesses or individuals.

“Rather the intent is to make recommendations for businesses to consider in making their own decisions,” county officials said.

Commissioners are scheduled to meet beginning 10 a.m. Thursday at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

The plan calls for opening of all businesses and gatherings with social distancing and face covering guidelines in place.

On Friday, Douglas County dropped below 100 active coronavirus cases for the first time since just before Thanksgiving. The county reported three new cases and five recoveries.

Lyon County commissioners passed a resolution on Jan. 28 essentially calling for an end of the emergency. However, the next day county officials issued a release clarifying that the resolution didn’t permit residents or businesses to stop following emergency directives.

In Nevada, counties only have limited home rule.