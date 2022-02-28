Douglas Republicans conduct precinct meetings, convention March 12

Douglas County Republicans will be conducting precinct meetings and their county convention on March 12 at Valley Christian Fellowship, 1681 Lucerne St., Minden.

“These two events are the beginnings and the backbone of our Republican Party’s beliefs and foundation,” Douglas County Central Committee Voter Registration Chairwoman Virginia Nisse said.

The free precinct meeting is 8:30 a.m. and is open to all registered Republicans living in any Douglas County voting precinct.

To register for the precinct meeting go to Douglasgop.org and click the Eventbrite link.

“You can then go on to represent your precinct as a delegate in the county convention that follows to help with the creation of the platform of the Central Committee,” Nisse said. “After this convention your platform suggestions can be input to the state convention, and ultimately the national convention. Delegates will be chosen at this convention to represent Douglas County at the Nevada State Convention.”

The deadline for submitting platform planks, resolutions or bylaw changes is March 5 at douglasgop.org .

Verification of party affiliation and a drivers license will be required at the door to attend.

If continuing onto the County Convention a $15 lunch fee will be collected, so bring cash or check if you plan on staying all day. The county convention will wrap up at around 4:30 p.m.

Republicans conducted their annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner at the Carson Valley Inn on Feb. 18.

“It was an elegant evening packed with guests and many candidates running from school board to the U.S. Senate,” Nisse said.

Local author Janie Johnson spoke about her active conservatism on several Fox TV news shows.

State Sen. James Settelmeyer served as auctioneer at the dinner.

“He humorously and artfully handled the auction of several donated items as well as the M&P Shield 9mm handgun,” Nisse said.

The fundraiser allows the Central Committee to maintain its office year around in Gardnerville and helps the serve as the county’s Republican presence.

Filing for office is March 7-18.